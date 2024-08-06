Kronox Lab Sciences standalone net profit declines 3.61% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.93% to Rs 25.19 croreNet profit of Kronox Lab Sciences declined 3.61% to Rs 6.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.93% to Rs 25.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales25.1925.95 -3 OPM %32.5932.87 -PBDT8.648.77 -1 PBT8.318.45 -2 NP6.156.38 -4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content