3M India standalone net profit declines 55.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.03% to Rs 1198.23 croreNet profit of 3M India declined 55.74% to Rs 71.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 161.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.03% to Rs 1198.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1032.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 18.40% to Rs 476.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 583.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.12% to Rs 4445.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4189.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1198.231032.72 16 4445.564189.36 6 OPM %18.9219.53 -17.3118.12 - PBDT238.92227.96 5 828.70834.16 -1 PBT225.22215.24 5 773.41781.22 -1 NP71.37161.24 -56 476.07583.42 -18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content