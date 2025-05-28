ATV Projects India standalone net profit rises 69.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.40% to Rs 17.78 croreNet profit of ATV Projects India rose 69.08% to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.40% to Rs 17.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 14.55% to Rs 7.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.69% to Rs 70.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 61.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales17.7819.20 -7 70.5761.53 15 OPM %12.499.27 -10.9112.12 - PBDT2.841.82 56 8.437.55 12 PBT2.561.52 68 7.366.41 15 NP2.571.52 69 7.406.46 15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content