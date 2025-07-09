5paisa Capital consolidated net profit declines 42.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.01% to Rs 77.69 croreNet profit of 5paisa Capital declined 42.51% to Rs 11.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 24.01% to Rs 77.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 102.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales77.69102.24 -24 OPM %32.4236.49 -PBDT17.9930.19 -40 PBT15.5026.89 -42 NP11.5520.09 -43
