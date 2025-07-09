Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SER Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the June 2025 quarter

SER Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.31 crore

Net profit of SER Industries reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.310 0 OPM %58.060 -PBDT0.18-0.04 LP PBT0.18-0.04 LP NP0.18-0.04 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GIFT Nifty hints at soft opening; eyes on Fed minutes

GIFT Nifty hints at soft opening; eyes on Fed minutes

Stock Alert: Gujarat Pipavav, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Tata Motors

Stock Alert: Gujarat Pipavav, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Tata Motors

Supreme Inds bags supply order worth Rs 54-cr from BPCL

Supreme Inds bags supply order worth Rs 54-cr from BPCL

Puravankara secures 8 redevelopment projects in Chembur, Mumbai

Puravankara secures 8 redevelopment projects in Chembur, Mumbai

Oriental Rail Infrastructure secures order of Rs 9.03 cr

Oriental Rail Infrastructure secures order of Rs 9.03 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookBharat Bandh TodaySamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025UAE Golden VisaTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon