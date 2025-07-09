Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Umiya Buildcon consolidated net profit rises 2009.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Umiya Buildcon consolidated net profit rises 2009.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 18.91% to Rs 12.83 crore

Net profit of Umiya Buildcon rose 2009.40% to Rs 31.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.91% to Rs 12.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales12.8310.79 19 OPM %30.7943.28 -PBDT2.132.35 -9 PBT1.291.57 -18 NP31.431.49 2009

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

