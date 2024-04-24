Business Standard
Dilip Buildcon completes Villupuram Puducherry road project

Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 8:17 PM IST
Dilip Buildcon announced that the project Four-laning of Villupuram Puducherry Section of NH-45A (New NH332) from km 00+000 to km 29+000 (Design Chainage) under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase - I (Residual NHDP IV works) on HAM in the State of Tamil Nadu and Union Territory of Puducherry has been provisionally completed. The provisional Completion Certificate has been issued by the authority and had declared the project fit for entry into commercial operation as on 04 April 2024.
