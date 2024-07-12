Business Standard
JIK Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales rise 37.50% to Rs 0.11 crore
Net Loss of JIK Industries reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 37.50% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.110.08 38 OPM %-27.27-37.50 -PBDT-0.03-0.03 0 PBT-0.03-0.03 0 NP-0.03-0.03 0
First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 5:53 PM IST

