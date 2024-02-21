Sensex (    %)
                        
63 Moons Technologies Ltd Slips 2.86%

Image

Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
63 Moons Technologies Ltd has added 13.65% over last one month compared to 2.36% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 2.32% rise in the SENSEX
63 Moons Technologies Ltd fell 2.86% today to trade at Rs 497. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.6% to quote at 38351.81. The index is up 2.36 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Infosys Ltd decreased 1.35% and Newgen Software Technologies Ltd lost 1.16% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 24.95 % over last one year compared to the 20.45% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
63 Moons Technologies Ltd has added 13.65% over last one month compared to 2.36% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 2.32% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6816 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 36609 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 688.8 on 11 Dec 2023. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 161.8 on 29 May 2023.
First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

