Hindalco Industries Ltd has lost 6.25% over last one month compared to 4.79% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 2.32% rise in the SENSEX

Hindalco Industries Ltd gained 2.72% today to trade at Rs 525.7. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 1.14% to quote at 27486.61. The index is up 4.79 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd increased 2.44% and JSW Steel Ltd added 1.72% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 34.74 % over last one year compared to the 20.45% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindalco Industries Ltd has lost 6.25% over last one month compared to 4.79% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 2.32% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.73 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.84 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 620.6 on 01 Jan 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 381 on 20 Mar 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News