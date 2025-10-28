Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 02:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / A-1 Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

A-1 Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Lancer Containers Lines Ltd, Gretex Corporate Services Ltd, Suraj Estate Developers Ltd and G M Breweries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 October 2025.

A-1 Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 1516.4 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41811 shares in the past one month.

 

Lancer Containers Lines Ltd spiked 14.47% to Rs 15.43. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 35.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gretex Corporate Services Ltd surged 12.11% to Rs 256.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5307 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11890 shares in the past one month.

Suraj Estate Developers Ltd gained 10.88% to Rs 309.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5033 shares in the past one month.

G M Breweries Ltd rose 9.88% to Rs 1249.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

