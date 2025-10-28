Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Netweb Technologies India Ltd and Greaves Cotton Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 October 2025.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd spiked 6.97% to Rs 1005.45 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26056 shares in the past one month.

 

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd surged 6.86% to Rs 142.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24911 shares in the past one month.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd soared 6.20% to Rs 817.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd rose 5.71% to Rs 4115.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Greaves Cotton Ltd added 5.51% to Rs 224.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92118 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Jana Small Finance Bank slips after RBI returns universal bank application

Indus Towers posts over 17% YoY fall in Q2 PAT; tower base stands at 2.56 lakh units

Ministry of Coal to launch 14th Round of Commercial Coal Mine Auctions on 29th October 2025

Overall tele-density in India increases to 86.65%

India's burgeoning silver economy offers tremendous growth potential for health and wellness-focused enterprises

