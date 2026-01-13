A B Infrabuild receives LoA worth Rs 55 cr from Indian Railways
A B Infrabuild has received letter of acceptance from East Coast Railways, Indian Railways for a new project Construction of Road Over Bridge (ROB) with proposed span 1x 36 mtr. Composite girder + 2x24 mtr. Composite girder + 4x18.75 mtr. RCCT-Beam Girder at Rly. Km. 641/19-21 in lieu of LC. No. 341 at KM 641/17-19 in between JHADUPUDI - SOMPETA Railway station main line under Khurda Road Division. The project is valued at Rs 55.26 crore.
First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 12:16 PM IST