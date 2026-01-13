Market trades near flatline; realty shares decline for 6th day

The headline equity benchmarks traded near the flatline with minor gains in mid-morning trade, as the Nifty hovered around the 25,800 mark amid optimism after the incoming U.S. ambassador to India announced that trade discussions between the two countries would begin on January 13. Investors were also tracking developments from the ongoing third-quarter earnings season.

The Nifty traded near the 25,800 level, while realty shares extended losses for the sixth consecutive trading session.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 14.13 points or 0.02% to 83,892.30. The Nifty 50 index rose 7.85 points or 0.03% to 25,798.10.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index slipped 0.13% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.51%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,161 shares rose and 1,598 shares fell. A total of 227 shares were unchanged.

IPO Update:

The initial public offer (IPO) of Amagi Media Labs received bids for 6,85,110 shares as against 2,72,66,589 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:25 IST on Tuesday (13 January 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.03 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (13 January 2026) and it will close on Friday (16 January 2026). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 343 and 361 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 41 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Bharat Coking Coal received bids for 17,10,75,14,400 shares as against 34,69,46,500 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:25 IST on Tuesday (13 January 2026). The issue was subscribed 49.31 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Friday (9 January 2026) and it will close on Tuesday (13 January 2026). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 21 and 23 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 600 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index dropped 1.01% to 854.60. The index tumbled 6.84% in the six consecutive trading sessions.

Brigade Enterprises (down 2.57%), Godrej Properties (down 2%), DLF (down 1.71%), Lodha Developers (down 1.33%), Sobha (down 1.25%), Oberoi Realty (down 0.88%), SignatureGlobal India (down 0.67%) and Anant Raj (down 0.53%) declined.

On the other hand, Phoenix Mills (up 1.05%) and Prestige Estates Projects (up 0.43%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight:

NLC India added 1.07% after the companys board approved the listing of its wholly owned subsidiary, NLC India Renewables (NIRL), in line with the Government of Indias National Monetisation Pipeline targets.

NBCC (India) slipped 2%. The company said that its wholly owned subsidiary HSCC (India) has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Bharat Electronics (BEL) to establish a strategic collaboration in the healthcare manufacturing and service ecosystem.

Lotus Chocolate Company slumped 7.16% after the companys standalone net profit tumbled 96.22% to Rs 0.14 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 3.71 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 8.90% to Rs 133.63 crore in the third quarter of FY26 from Rs 146.69 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

Global Markets:

Most Asian markets traded higher on Tuesday as traders shrugged off geopolitical flashpoints in Iran and Venezuela, as well as a criminal investigation into U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Japans benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 3.4% to lead gains in the region. Japans ruling Liberal Democratic Party is expected to dissolve the countrys Lower House later this month and opt for a snap election likely in February, according to media reports.

Traders will also be keeping a close eye on oil prices amid ongoing protests in Iran. President Donald Trump is reportedly weighing options for intervention in Iran, according to multiple media reports.

Trump in a social media post on Monday stateside reportedly said any country doing business with Iran will face a 25% tariff on any and all business being done with the United States of America. That new tariff on imports from Irans trading partners is effective immediately.

Overnight in the U.S., stocks rallied off their session lows, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting new all-time highs.

The S&P 500 rose 0.16% to end at 6,977.27, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up 86.13 points, or 0.17%, and settled at 49,590.20. Both indexes touched fresh all-time intraday highs and closed at records. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.26% and closed at 23,733.90.

