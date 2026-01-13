Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality subscribed 1.47 times

The offer received bids 1.94 crore shares as against 1.32 crore shares on offer.

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality received bids for 1,94,73,280 shares as against 1,32,26,880 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Monday (22 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.47 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 22 December 2025 and it will close on 24 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 108 and 114 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 250.8 crore. Proceeds are proposed to be used for the acquisition of Parekhs Hospital in Ahmedabad, part-payment for Ashwini Medical Centre, increasing stake in subsidiary Harmony Medicare in Bharuch, funding capital expenditure, purchasing robotics equipment for its Vadodara hospital, repayment or prepayment of borrowings, and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality on 22 December 2025, the company raised Rs 100.01 crore from anchor investors, by allotting 87.73 lakh shares at Rs 114 each to 10 anchor investors. The promoter held 99.1% of the pre-issue equity shares capital, with post shareholding expected to decline to about 71.45%.

Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality operates multispecialty hospitals and four pharmacies across Gujarat, with a total bed capacity of 490 beds. For the three month ended 30 June 2025, the firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4.84 crore and income from operations of Rs 15.26 crore.

