A B Infrabuild secures NHAI road project worth Rs 62.94 cr

A B Infrabuild has received letter of acceptance from National Highways Authority of India for a new project worth Rs 62.94 crore entailing the construction of 3 nos. of VUPs at Km. 430+380, along with approaches and service roads near college square and DRDA square in Puintola to Icchapuram section of NH-16 in state of Odisha on EPC mode.

