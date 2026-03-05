Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 10:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
INR recovers from all-time low levels; positive cues from equities support

Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 10:16 AM IST
The Indian rupee recovered momentum in opening trades on Thursday, pulling back from record low levels hit in the previous session. INR opened at Rs 92.16 per dollar and bounced back under the 92 mark tracking positive momentum in domestic equity markets. Dollar trimming gains below 99 mark also supported the local unit. The domestic unit hit a low of 91.30 so far during the day and is currently trading at 91.59. However, higher crude oil prices, a strengthening American currency and intense selling of Indian equities by foreign investors amid escalating tension in the Middle East kept the local unit under pressure. The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 332 points, or 0.4 percent, at 79,448 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 111 points, or half a percent, to 24,592.

 

State Bank of India DMD Nitin Chugh's tenure ends

Provigil Surveillance receives LoA from South East Central Railway

Ramky Infra jumps after bagging Rs 1,402-cr EPC order at Dighi Port Industrial Area

IEX gains as electricity trading volume climbs 30% YoY in Feb'26

Tejas Networks Ltd Spikes 2.84%

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

