IEX gains as electricity trading volume climbs 30% YoY in Feb'26

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) advanced 1.48% to Rs 120.25 after the company achieved monthly electricity traded volume of 12,550 MU in February'26, registering the growth of 30.4% YoY.

According to government data published in February 26, the country's energy consumption reached 133 BUs, increase of 1.9% compared to the previous year. Despite the increase in energy consumption, prices on power exchanges were lower compared to previous year due to higher supply liquidity on the exchange platform. The market clearing Price in the Day Ahead Market at Rs 3.58/unit during February26, declined 18.3% YoY. Similarly, price in the Real Time Market at Rs 3.59/unit during February26, declined 18.7% YoY.

The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) achieved 6,588 MU volume in February26 as compared 5,369 MU volume in February25, increase of 22.7% YoY. The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) volume increased to 4,379 MU in February26, from 2,887 MU in February25, registering an increase of 51.7 % YoY.

IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, achieved 808 MU volume during Februray26 as compared to 552 MU in February25, increase of 46.3% YoY. The weighted average price in Green Day-Ahead Market (G-DAM) for February26 at Rs 3.43/ unit, declined 25.3% YoY.

A total of 18.86 lakh Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) were traded during the month, marking a 15.2% year on year increase. Trading took place during sessions held on 11th February 2026 and 25th February 2026 at a clearing price of Rs 333 /REC and Rs 337/REC respectively.

The next REC trading sessions at the Exchange are scheduled on 11th Mar26 and 25th Mar26

IEX is India's premier electricity exchange providing a nationwide, automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, renewable power, renewable energy certificates and energy-saving certificates.

The company reported an 11.01% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 119.11 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 107.29 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 10.31% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 145.67 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News