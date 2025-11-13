A D S Diagnostic standalone net profit rises 29.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 147.22% to Rs 14.66 croreNet profit of A D S Diagnostic rose 29.79% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 147.22% to Rs 14.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales14.665.93 147 OPM %7.0313.15 -PBDT0.850.66 29 PBT0.820.62 32 NP0.610.47 30
