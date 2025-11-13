Singer India standalone net profit rises 201.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.39% to Rs 137.90 croreNet profit of Singer India rose 201.57% to Rs 3.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 30.39% to Rs 137.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 105.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales137.90105.76 30 OPM %3.090.67 -PBDT5.832.22 163 PBT5.221.67 213 NP3.831.27 202
