G S Auto International standalone net profit rises 59.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.11% to Rs 31.18 croreNet profit of G S Auto International rose 59.52% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.11% to Rs 31.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales31.1833.21 -6 OPM %8.538.16 -PBDT1.781.69 5 PBT0.800.73 10 NP0.670.42 60
