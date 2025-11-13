Hariom Pipe Industries consolidated net profit declines 33.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.87% to Rs 335.87 croreNet profit of Hariom Pipe Industries declined 33.90% to Rs 10.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.87% to Rs 335.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 314.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales335.87314.28 7 OPM %12.7213.49 -PBDT30.3533.82 -10 PBT14.2921.55 -34 NP10.4115.75 -34
