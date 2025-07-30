Aakash Exploration Services standalone net profit declines 55.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.27% to Rs 23.86 croreNet profit of Aakash Exploration Services declined 55.00% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 8.27% to Rs 23.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales23.8626.01 -8 OPM %12.1112.88 -PBDT2.603.34 -22 PBT0.721.63 -56 NP0.541.20 -55
