Avasara Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Avasara Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Avasara Finance reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales00.04 -100 OPM %0-450.00 -PBDT-0.19-0.18 -6 PBT-0.19-0.18 -6 NP-0.19-0.18 -6

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

