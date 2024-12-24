Business Standard

Aarti Drugs's receives Establishment Inspection Report for API manufacturing unit

Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Aarti Drugs has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from USFDA concluding the inspection as closed for its API manufacturing facility located at Plot No-E-22, MIDC, Tarapur, Maharashtra.

UFDA has determined that the inspection classification of this facility is voluntary action indicated (VAI). Based on this inspection, this facility is considered to be in a minimally acceptable state of compliance with regard to current good manufacturing practice (CGMP).

Kwality Pharma gains on securing SAHPRA approval for Tamoxifen tablet

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Newgen Software Tech bags $2.27 Mn order from international client

Volumes soar at Tata Investment Corporation Ltd counter

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 3:12 PM IST

