Aarti Drugs's receives Establishment Inspection Report for API manufacturing unit

Aarti Drugs has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from USFDA concluding the inspection as closed for its API manufacturing facility located at Plot No-E-22, MIDC, Tarapur, Maharashtra.
UFDA has determined that the inspection classification of this facility is voluntary action indicated (VAI). Based on this inspection, this facility is considered to be in a minimally acceptable state of compliance with regard to current good manufacturing practice (CGMP).
