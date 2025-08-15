Meghna Infracon Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 13.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 27.79% to Rs 10.47 croreNet profit of Meghna Infracon Infrastructure declined 13.66% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 27.79% to Rs 10.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales10.4714.50 -28 OPM %19.5814.41 -PBDT2.042.12 -4 PBT1.922.11 -9 NP1.391.61 -14
