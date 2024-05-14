Business Standard
Aarvi Encon consolidated net profit declines 11.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 3.00% to Rs 103.11 crore
Net profit of Aarvi Encon declined 11.88% to Rs 3.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.00% to Rs 103.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 106.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 21.85% to Rs 11.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.96% to Rs 406.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 436.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales103.11106.30 -3 406.15436.52 -7 OPM %2.874.36 -3.084.17 - PBDT3.554.44 -20 13.3717.76 -25 PBT3.214.09 -22 12.1116.54 -27 NP3.043.45 -12 11.3414.51 -22
First Published: May 14 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

