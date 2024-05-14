DLF consolidated net profit rises 61.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.62% to Rs 2134.84 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 33.95% to Rs 2727.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2035.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.86% to Rs 6427.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5694.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of DLF rose 61.53% to Rs 920.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 570.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 46.62% to Rs 2134.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1456.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.2134.841456.066427.005694.8335.3227.3633.0430.31838.27433.432298.491651.05801.59397.392150.541502.42920.71570.012727.092035.83