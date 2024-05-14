DLF consolidated net profit rises 61.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.62% to Rs 2134.84 croreNet profit of DLF rose 61.53% to Rs 920.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 570.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 46.62% to Rs 2134.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1456.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 33.95% to Rs 2727.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2035.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.86% to Rs 6427.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5694.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
