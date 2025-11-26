Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 11:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aarvi Encon gains after bagging Rs 12-cr contract in Indonesia

Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Aarvi Encon rallied 3.15% to Rs 134.59 after the company announced that it has secured a work contract worth Rs 11.60 crore from a leading global EPC firm in Indonesia.

The company did not disclose the name of the client, citing confidentiality obligations under a non-disclosure agreement.

In an exchange filing, Aarvi Encon said it received the order on 25 November 2025 for the supply of technical manpower services over a period of two years, effective from 1 January 2026.

The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding authority, confirming that the transaction is not classified as a related-party transaction under regulatory norms.

 

Aarvi Encon is engaged in the business of staffing services in the engineering sector.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 127.5% to Rs 4.80 crore on a 31.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 158.85 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

