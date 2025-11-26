Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 11:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Elgi Equipments climbs after SBI MF hikes stake

Elgi Equipments climbs after SBI MF hikes stake

Image

Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Elgi Equipments rose 3.69% to Rs 497.35 after SBI Mutual Fund bought shares worth Rs 268.64 crore through bulk deals on 25 November 2025.

Exchange data showed that the fund house acquired 55,61,915 shares, equivalent to 1.76% equity, at Rs 483 per share. Of this, 20,61,915 shares were purchased on the NSE and 35 lakh shares on the BSE. The stock had ended 3.04% lower at Rs 479.65 on the BSE in the previous session.

As of September 2025, SBI Mutual Fund schemes together held 4.28% of Elgi Equipments equity.

Elgi Equipments is a leading manufacturer of air compressors. On a consolidated basis, net profit of Elgi Equipments rose 28.17% to Rs 121.40 crore while net sales rose 11.41% to Rs 968 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes jump at Exide Industries Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Exide Industries Ltd counter

U.S. Stocks Rally on Third Straight Day Boosted by Rate Cut Optimism, Housing & Airline Stocks Surge

U.S. Stocks Rally on Third Straight Day Boosted by Rate Cut Optimism, Housing & Airline Stocks Surge

Finance Minister highlights role of governance as India marches on to become developed country by 2047

Finance Minister highlights role of governance as India marches on to become developed country by 2047

Airfloa Rail Tech rises on bagging Rs 87-lakh order from Modern Coach Factory

Airfloa Rail Tech rises on bagging Rs 87-lakh order from Modern Coach Factory

BSE SME Gallard Steel forges a fiery debut on the bourses

BSE SME Gallard Steel forges a fiery debut on the bourses

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPORam Mandir DhwajarohanChatGPT Shopping ResearchBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon