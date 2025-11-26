Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 11:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Exide Industries Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Exide Industries Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Exide Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 12.21 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 16.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 72753 shares

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, Timken India Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 26 November 2025.

Exide Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 12.21 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 16.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 72753 shares. The stock increased 0.86% to Rs.364.75. Volumes stood at 40641 shares in the last session.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 3.39 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 13.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24595 shares. The stock gained 1.60% to Rs.778.80. Volumes stood at 14713 shares in the last session.

 

Timken India Ltd saw volume of 20285 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1821 shares. The stock increased 0.63% to Rs.3,134.00. Volumes stood at 1918 shares in the last session.

Also Read

stock markets, trading

Nifty PSU Bank index at new high; up 27% in 3 months; what's driving PSBs?

Vertoz share price

Here's why Vertoz share price surged 6% in trade on November 26

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi inaugurates Safran's new aircraft engine MRO facility in Hyderabad

Ujjwal Nikam

Some justice delivered but 26/11 conspirators still hiding in Pak: Nikam

IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 5

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE 2nd Test Day 5: Muthusamy strikes after tea; Sai departs on 14

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 5.83 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 55857 shares. The stock gained 6.80% to Rs.776.00. Volumes stood at 79121 shares in the last session.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd clocked volume of 5.45 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 68938 shares. The stock gained 1.65% to Rs.540.50. Volumes stood at 18687 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

U.S. Stocks Rally on Third Straight Day Boosted by Rate Cut Optimism, Housing & Airline Stocks Surge

U.S. Stocks Rally on Third Straight Day Boosted by Rate Cut Optimism, Housing & Airline Stocks Surge

Finance Minister highlights role of governance as India marches on to become developed country by 2047

Finance Minister highlights role of governance as India marches on to become developed country by 2047

Airfloa Rail Tech rises on bagging Rs 87-lakh order from Modern Coach Factory

Airfloa Rail Tech rises on bagging Rs 87-lakh order from Modern Coach Factory

BSE SME Gallard Steel forges a fiery debut on the bourses

BSE SME Gallard Steel forges a fiery debut on the bourses

Excelsoft Tech rallies on debut; trades significantly above IPO price

Excelsoft Tech rallies on debut; trades significantly above IPO price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPORam Mandir DhwajarohanChatGPT Shopping ResearchBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon