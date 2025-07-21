Monday, July 21, 2025 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Thermax Ltd up for five straight sessions

Thermax Ltd up for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Thermax Ltd is quoting at Rs 3898.6, up 0.26% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 21.68% in last one year as compared to a 2.19% fall in NIFTY and a 13.56% fall in the Nifty Energy.

Thermax Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3898.6, up 0.26% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 25045.8. The Sensex is at 82056.34, up 0.37%. Thermax Ltd has added around 12.1% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Thermax Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36231.65, up 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 97088 shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 91.95 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

