Monday, July 21, 2025 | 12:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index speculators slightly reduce net short position

US dollar index speculators slightly reduce net short position

Image

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

US dollar index speculators further reduced net short position but continue to stay near 4-year low, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 3665 contracts in the data reported through July 15, 2025, showing a decrease of 321 net positions compared to the previous week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Central Bank of India Q1 PAT climbs 33% YoY to Rs 1,169 cr

Central Bank of India Q1 PAT climbs 33% YoY to Rs 1,169 cr

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

City Union Bank slides after Q1 PAT declines 17% QoQ to Rs 4,116 cr

City Union Bank slides after Q1 PAT declines 17% QoQ to Rs 4,116 cr

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Indian Rupee slides to one-month low against US dollar

Indian Rupee slides to one-month low against US dollar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon