Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 04:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ABB upgrades energy infrastructure of 935 km Vadinar-Bina Pipeline

ABB upgrades energy infrastructure of 935 km Vadinar-Bina Pipeline

Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

ABB India has successfully delivered a critical energy infrastructure modernization program by upgrading the automation and monitoring systems for Bharat Petroleum Corporation's (BPCL) Vadinar-Bina Pipeline (VBPL). This 935 km cross-country oil pipeline is vital for supporting India's energy security at a time of increasing energy demand, as it supplies 7.80 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) to the Bina refinery.

The project scope included a complete ABB Ability SCADAvantage system modernization for the pipeline, the replacement of 35 Remote Terminal Units (RTU) across pumping, pigging and sectionalizing valve stations, the installation of new SCADA servers at Vadinar and Bina and strengthening security and cyber resilience through network protection, system hardening and centralized monitoring.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Japanese markets fall sharply

Japanese markets fall sharply

China benchmark ends marginally lower

China benchmark ends marginally lower

Sensex settles 1,066 pts lower; Nifty ends below 25,250

Sensex settles 1,066 pts lower; Nifty ends below 25,250

Board of Persistent Systems approves restructuring of group entities

Board of Persistent Systems approves restructuring of group entities

Pfizer announces change in senior management

Pfizer announces change in senior management

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMicroplastics in Hot Coffee CupsStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayWhy are Market Down TodayIMD Weather ForecastEternal Q3 Result 2026 DateBudget 2026Gold and Silver Rate Today