Sensex settles 1,066 pts lower; Nifty ends below 25,250

The key equity barometers ended with sharp losses today amid the expiry of F&O contracts on the NSE. The Nifty settled below the 25,250 mark after hitting an intraday high of 25,585 in early trade. Investors tracked the ongoing Q3 earnings season and developments from the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos. All the sectoral indices in the NSE traded in the red, with realty, consumer durables, and auto shares losing the most.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 1,065.71 points or 1.28% to 82,180.47. The Nifty 50 index lost 353 points or 1.38% to 25,232.50.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 2.52% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 2.74%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 782 shares rose and 3,498 shares fell. A total of 122 shares were unchanged.

World Economic Forum:

UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri on Tuesday (January 20) agreed during a meeting with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to set up a food cluster in the state.

Despite concerns over Indias lack of an AI trade, Investcorp Chief Executive Rishi Kapoor dismissed fears that the country risks falling behind in the global artificial intelligence race, instead describing the technological shift as a massive opportunity for India to emerge as a global business conduit.

Amid developments related to Greenland-linked tariffs and his Gaza Peace Board proposal, US President Donald Trump is scheduled to address the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 on January 21.

IPO Update:

The initial public offer (IPO) of Shadowfax Technologies received bids for 3,78,59,040 shares as against 8,90,88,807 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Tuesday (20 January 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.42 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (20 January 2026) and it will close on Thursday (22 January 2026). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 118 and 124 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 120 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index fell 5.04% to 793.90. The index dropped 4.1% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Sobha (down 10.59%), Oberoi Realty (down 7.68%), Lodha Developers (down 6.32%), Godrej Properties (down 5.95%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 5.83%), DLF (down 4.96%), Anant Raj (down 4.6%), Phoenix Mills (down 3.39%), Brigade Enterprises (down 2.6%) and SignatureGlobal India (down 0.68%) tumbled.

Stocks in Spotlight:

LTIMindtree dropped 6.67% after the company reported a 30.73% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 970.6 crore despite a 3.72% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 10,781 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q2 September 2025.

Ceat declined 4.35%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 60.40% to Rs 155.77 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 97.11 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 25.97% to Rs 4,157.05 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Atishay dropped 9.70% after its standalone net profit slipped 10.90% to Rs 1.88 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 2.11 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 1.51% to Rs 15.45 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 15.22 crore in Q3 FY25.

Oberoi Realty dropped 7.37% after the companys consolidated net profit fell 18.10% to Rs 622.64 crore, despite a 5.77% rise in net sales to Rs 1,492.64 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.

Tips Music surged 3.10% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 32.63% to Rs 58.65 crore on 21.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 94.28 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Jindal Saw surged 3.74% after the company reported a 69.85% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 257.99 crore on 16.77% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,943.41 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26. On a Year on year (YoY) basis, the companys consolidated net profit and revenue from operations declined 49.06% and 6.22% respectively in Q3 FY26.

Tata Capital shed 0.51%. The companys consolidated net profit (attributable to owners) jumped 16.85% to Rs 1,256.87 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 1,075.57 crore in Q3 FY26. The company's consolidated interest income increased 10% to Rs 7,242 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 6,585 crore in Q3 FY25. Total revenue from operations rallied 12.27% year on year (YoY) to Rs 7,975.44 crore in Q3 FY26.

Rajoo Engineers advanced 1.48% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 79.04% to Rs 16.83 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 9.40 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 56.21% YoY to Rs 87.59 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Senores Pharmaceuticals shed 0.81%. The companys consolidated net profit fell 2.22% to Rs 31.66 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 32.38 crore in Q2 FY26. However, total revenue from operations rallied 7.91% to Rs 174.56 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.

Bansal Wire Industries declined 5.10%. The company reported 3.81% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 43.27 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 41.68 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 11.29% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,029.02 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Hindustan Zinc rose 2.92% after the companys consolidated Net profit after tax rose 46% YoY and 48% QoQ to Rs 3,916 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 2,678 crore in Q3 FY25 and Rs 2,649 crore in Q2 FY26. Revenue climbed 27% YoY and 28% QoQ to a record Rs 10,980 crore in Q3 FY26, led by higher commodity prices, increased production, and a stronger dollar.

Global Markets:

The US Dow Jones index futures is currently down by 810 points, signaling a weak opening for US stocks today.

European markets traded lower on Tuesday as the specter of fresh trade tariffs lingers, hurting market sentiment.

Asian stocks ended lower as a resurgence of trade-war concerns hit risk sentiment and sparked selling in U.S. assets.

U.S. President Donald Trump's push to take control of Greenland by threatening additional tariffsa move that risks fueling trade tensions with Europehas led to uncertainty in the markets, with investors scurrying for safe-haven assets, including the Swiss franc and gold.

The tensions have revived talk of the 'Sell America' trade that emerged in the aftermath of his sweeping "Liberation Day" levies last April, where investors sell U.S. stocks, dollars, and Treasuries. That trade appeared to be gathering momentum in Asian hours on Tuesday.

Trump's threats triggered a sharp pushback in Europe, and his remarks have raised questions on the outlook of trade deals struck since then with Europe.

All eyes will now be on Davos, where Trump is expected to meet global business leaders on Wednesday, as the U.S. president's presence looms large over the annual gathering of the global elite in Switzerland.

Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei saw some selling as investors looked ahead to next month's election. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is seeking voter backing for increased spending, tax cuts, and a new security strategy that is expected to accelerate a defence buildup.

U.S. cash equity markets were closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

