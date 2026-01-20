Board of Persistent Systems approves restructuring of group entities
At meeting held on 20 January 2026The board of Persistent Systems at its meeting held on 20 January 2026 has approved the transfer of 100% shareholding of Persistent Systems Germany GmbH and Persistent Systems France S.A.S. from Persistent Systems, India to Aepona Group, Ireland as a part of restructuring of Persistent Group entities.
First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 4:05 PM IST