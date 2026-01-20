Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 04:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Persistent Systems approves restructuring of group entities

Board of Persistent Systems approves restructuring of group entities

Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

At meeting held on 20 January 2026

The board of Persistent Systems at its meeting held on 20 January 2026 has approved the transfer of 100% shareholding of Persistent Systems Germany GmbH and Persistent Systems France S.A.S. from Persistent Systems, India to Aepona Group, Ireland as a part of restructuring of Persistent Group entities.

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

