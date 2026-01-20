Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 04:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Japanese markets fall sharply

Japanese markets fall sharply

Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 4:16 PM IST
Japanese markets fell sharply after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced a snap general election for February 8, 2026.

Higher bond yields triggered selling, with the yield on 40-year bond hitting 4 percent for the first time since 2007 after Takaichi said she will accelerate discussions on reducing the consumption tax on food items for two years.

The Nikkei average fell 1.11 percent to 52,991.10, extending losses for a fourth straight session on growing fiscal concerns and Trump's renewed tariff threats against European allies over Greenland. The broader Topix index settled 0.84 percent lower at 3,625.60.

China benchmark ends marginally lower

Sensex settles 1,066 pts lower; Nifty ends below 25,250

Board of Persistent Systems approves restructuring of group entities

Pfizer announces change in senior management

Bajaj Electricals announces its foray into wires business

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

