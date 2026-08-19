Abbott India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Abbott India Ltd is quoting at Rs 26325, down 0.96% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 12.53% in last one year as compared to a 4.02% slide in NIFTY and a 19.36% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Abbott India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 26325, down 0.96% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 24043.1. The Sensex is at 76859.21, down 0.49%.Abbott India Ltd has lost around 6.9% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Abbott India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26361.9, down 0.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4274 shares today, compared to the daily average of 10598 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 34.99 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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