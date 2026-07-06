Persistent Systems Ltd up for fifth session

Persistent Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 4694.2, up 0.25% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.63% in last one year as compared to a 3.99% drop in NIFTY and a 29.98% drop in the Nifty IT.

Persistent Systems Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 4694.2, up 0.25% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 24444.3. The Sensex is at 78329.41, up 0.73%. Persistent Systems Ltd has dropped around 7.32% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Persistent Systems Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 5.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27439.4, down 0.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4681.2, down 0.03% on the day. Persistent Systems Ltd is down 19.63% in last one year as compared to a 3.99% drop in NIFTY and a 29.98% drop in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 43.42 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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