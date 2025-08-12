Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Abbott India rises as Q1 PAT jumps 12% YoY to Rs 366 cr

Abbott India rises as Q1 PAT jumps 12% YoY to Rs 366 cr

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Abbott India gained 1.61% to Rs 33,533.05 after the company's standalone net profit climbed 11.53% to Rs 365.86 crore on 11.60% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,738.35 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 493.13 crore in Q1 FY26, up 12.78% year on year (YoY).

Total expenses increased 10.97% to Rs 1,318.06 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 1,187.72 crore posted in same quarter last year. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 146.18 crore (down 0.06% YoY), employee benefit expense was at Rs 168.01 crore (up 4.31% YoY) and finance cost was at Rs 5.82 crore (up 111.63% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Abbott India is one of the leading multinational pharmaceutical companies in India and sells its products through independent distributors primarily within India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Neogen Chemicals raises Rs 200 cr via NCD issuance

Neogen Chemicals raises Rs 200 cr via NCD issuance

Kirloskar Industries slips after Q1 PAT dips 2% QoQ to Rs 95 cr

Kirloskar Industries slips after Q1 PAT dips 2% QoQ to Rs 95 cr

Stallion signs MoU with Govt. of Rajasthan

Stallion signs MoU with Govt. of Rajasthan

India announces restrictions on jute imports from Bangladesh

India announces restrictions on jute imports from Bangladesh

Air Astana selects RateGain's AI-powered airfare intelligence platform

Air Astana selects RateGain's AI-powered airfare intelligence platform

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Tariff Hikes Slash India Diamond JobsQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon