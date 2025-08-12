Abbott India standalone net profit rises 11.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.60% to Rs 1738.35 croreNet profit of Abbott India rose 11.54% to Rs 365.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 328.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.60% to Rs 1738.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1557.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1738.351557.61 12 OPM %25.6325.10 -PBDT512.61455.59 13 PBT493.13437.22 13 NP365.86328.01 12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content