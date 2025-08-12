Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 02:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin joins hands with Sandoz to commercialize biosimilar Ranibizumab across multiple regions

Lupin joins hands with Sandoz to commercialize biosimilar Ranibizumab across multiple regions

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Lupin has announced a strategic partnership with Switzerland-based Sandoz Group AG (Sandoz) to market and commercialize its biosimilar ranibizumab across multiple regions.

Under the agreement, Sandoz will handle commercialization of the biosimilar across the European Union (excluding Germany), Switzerland, Norway, Australia, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Malaysia. Lupin will be responsible for manufacturing the product and managing regulatory submissions. In most designated markets, Sandoz will have exclusive marketing rights, while in France, Australia, Vietnam, and Malaysia, the rights will be semi-exclusive.

Additionally, through a separate agreement, Sandoz will acquire sole commercialization rights for Lupins biosimilar ranibizumab in Canada, with Lupin continuing to manage manufacturing and regulatory filings.

 

Ranibizumab is a recombinant humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody fragment that binds to and inhibits vascular endothelial growth factor A (VEGF-A). Its indications encompass the treatment of patients with Neovascular (Wet) Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Macular Edema Following Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO), Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy (PDR), and Choroidal Neovascularization (CNV).

Thierry Volle, President EMEA and Emerging Markets, Lupin, said, We are delighted to partner with Sandoz for the launch and commercialization of ranibizumab in multiple markets globally. This partnership underscores our shared vision to expand global access to cutting-edge biologic therapies and improve outcomes for underserved patients.

Lupin is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. It specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Also Read

Indian equities, Sensex, Nifty, Trump tariff threat, HDFC Bank, RIL, TCS, market decline, trade tensions, FPI selling, earnings season

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 300 pts, Nifty at 24,500; FMCG, financials dip; auto shares shine

AUS vs SA

Australia vs South Africa LIVE SCORE 2nd T20I: AUS win the toss, elect to field first in Darwin

Casio India starts sale of three locally manufactured watch models

Casio India starts sale of three locally manufactured watch models

Food delivery

TN launches door delivery of ration items to elderly, differently abled

West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd ODI

West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd ODI playing 11, live toss time, and streaming

Lupins consolidated net profit jumped 52.13% to Rs 1,219.03 crore on 11.78% increase in income from operations to Rs 6,163.75 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The counter rose 0.45% to Rs 1,955 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes spurt at Sonata Software Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Sonata Software Ltd counter

Shah Metacorp consolidated net profit declines 89.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Shah Metacorp consolidated net profit declines 89.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Zenith Exports standalone net profit rises 900.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Zenith Exports standalone net profit rises 900.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Dhunseri Investments consolidated net profit rises 13.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Dhunseri Investments consolidated net profit rises 13.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Kama Holdings consolidated net profit rises 75.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Kama Holdings consolidated net profit rises 75.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Tariff Hikes Slash India Diamond JobsQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon