Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Aeronautics Q1 PAT slides 4% YoY to Rs 1,384 cr

Hindustan Aeronautics Q1 PAT slides 4% YoY to Rs 1,384 cr

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics' consolidated net profit declined 3.71% to Rs 1,383.77 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 1,437.16 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

However, revenue from operations was at Rs 4,819.01 crore in Q1 FY26, up 10.84% as against Rs 4,347.5 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax in the June quarter stood at Rs 1,854.31 crore, registering a growth of 17.08% from Rs 1,583.72 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses jumped 6.15% year on year to Rs 3,722.07 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed was at Rs 3,160.43 crore (up 118.31% YoY) while employee benefits expense stood at Rs 1,382.52 crore (up 10.81% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Hindustan Aeronautics, a defence public sector undertaking (DPSU), undertakes design, development, manufacturing, maintenance, repair, overhaul, and servicing of aircraft, helicopters, engines and other related systems like avionics, instruments, and accessories. Its primary consumers are the Indian defence forces comprising the Indian Air Force, Indian Army, Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard. The Government of India (GoI) is HAL's largest shareholder, with a stake of 71.64% as on 31 March 2025.

The scrip shed 0.77% to currently trade at Rs 4,412 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Pix Transmission Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Pix Transmission Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Marksans Pharma Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Marksans Pharma Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sensex, Nifty trade lower; pharma shares climb for 2nd day

Sensex, Nifty trade lower; pharma shares climb for 2nd day

Lupin joins hands with Sandoz to commercialize biosimilar Ranibizumab across multiple regions

Lupin joins hands with Sandoz to commercialize biosimilar Ranibizumab across multiple regions

Volumes spurt at Sonata Software Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Sonata Software Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Tariff Hikes Slash India Diamond JobsQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon