Hindustan Aeronautics Q1 PAT slides 4% YoY to Rs 1,384 cr

Hindustan Aeronautics' consolidated net profit declined 3.71% to Rs 1,383.77 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 1,437.16 crore posted in Q1 FY25.
However, revenue from operations was at Rs 4,819.01 crore in Q1 FY26, up 10.84% as against Rs 4,347.5 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.
Profit before tax in the June quarter stood at Rs 1,854.31 crore, registering a growth of 17.08% from Rs 1,583.72 crore reported in the same period a year ago.
Total expenses jumped 6.15% year on year to Rs 3,722.07 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed was at Rs 3,160.43 crore (up 118.31% YoY) while employee benefits expense stood at Rs 1,382.52 crore (up 10.81% YoY) during the period under review.
Hindustan Aeronautics, a defence public sector undertaking (DPSU), undertakes design, development, manufacturing, maintenance, repair, overhaul, and servicing of aircraft, helicopters, engines and other related systems like avionics, instruments, and accessories. Its primary consumers are the Indian defence forces comprising the Indian Air Force, Indian Army, Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard. The Government of India (GoI) is HAL's largest shareholder, with a stake of 71.64% as on 31 March 2025.
The scrip shed 0.77% to currently trade at Rs 4,412 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content