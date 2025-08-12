Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 03:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Marksans Pharma Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Marksans Pharma Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Banco Products (India) Ltd, Astral Ltd, Praj Industries Ltd and Action Construction Equipment Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 August 2025.

Banco Products (India) Ltd, Astral Ltd, Praj Industries Ltd and Action Construction Equipment Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 August 2025.

Marksans Pharma Ltd lost 10.37% to Rs 188 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Banco Products (India) Ltd crashed 9.84% to Rs 542.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 96406 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28507 shares in the past one month.

Astral Ltd tumbled 8.29% to Rs 1267.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32782 shares in the past one month.

Praj Industries Ltd dropped 7.46% to Rs 412.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33196 shares in the past one month.

Action Construction Equipment Ltd plummeted 6.45% to Rs 943.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16339 shares in the past one month.

Sensex, Nifty trade lower; pharma shares climb for 2nd day

Pix Transmission Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Lupin joins hands with Sandoz to commercialize biosimilar Ranibizumab across multiple regions

Volumes spurt at Sonata Software Ltd counter

Shah Metacorp consolidated net profit declines 89.33% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

