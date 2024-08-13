ABC India standalone net profit rises 51.95% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.23% to Rs 42.45 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of ABC India rose 51.95% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.23% to Rs 42.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 36.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.42.4536.213.113.620.940.940.600.691.170.77