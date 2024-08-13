Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ABC India standalone net profit rises 51.95% in the June 2024 quarter

ABC India standalone net profit rises 51.95% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Sales rise 17.23% to Rs 42.45 crore
Net profit of ABC India rose 51.95% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.23% to Rs 42.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 36.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales42.4536.21 17 OPM %3.113.62 -PBDT0.940.94 0 PBT0.600.69 -13 NP1.170.77 52
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Vizhinjam port to see up to Rs 20K crore investment, Adani, APSEZ

Indian ports make bunkering activity gains amid Red Sea crisis: S&P

startup funding investment

Cross-border payments fintech Skydo raises $5 mn from Elevation Capital

Jai Kisan co-founders

Rural fintech startup Jai Kisan gets RBI approval for NBFC acquisition

Arshad Nadeem, Arshad, Nadeem

Arshad Nadeem gets 10 million rupees and car in reward by Pakistan's govt

Doctor Protest, Protest

Calcutta High Court orders CBI probe into Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todayOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon