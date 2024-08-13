ABC India standalone net profit rises 51.95% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.23% to Rs 42.45 croreNet profit of ABC India rose 51.95% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.23% to Rs 42.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 36.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales42.4536.21 17 OPM %3.113.62 -PBDT0.940.94 0 PBT0.600.69 -13 NP1.170.77 52
