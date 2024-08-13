Business Standard
AWFIS Space Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.79 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 4:54 PM IST
Sales rise 37.31% to Rs 257.74 crore
Net profit of AWFIS Space Solutions reported to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 37.31% to Rs 257.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 187.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales257.74187.70 37 OPM %30.6727.09 -PBDT61.0934.93 75 PBT2.79-8.31 LP NP2.79-8.31 LP
First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

