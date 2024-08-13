IRCTC Q1 PAT climbs 32% QoQ to Rs 308 cr

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's (IRCTC) standalone net profit jumped 32.5% to Rs 307.68 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 232.21 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations grew by 11.81% to Rs 1,120.15 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,001.79 crore reported in Q1 FY24. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 409.59 crore in Q1 FY25, registering the growth of 12.41% from Rs 364.38 crore reported in Q1 FY24. Exceptional items was at Rs 2.21 crore during the quarter, representing reversal of RU, stabling and other charges waived off on Golden Chariot train by KTDC for the previous financial years 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Total expense jumped 12.61% year on year to Rs 761.91 crore in Q1 FY25. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 17.35 crore (down 8.78% YoY), expenses of catering services stood at Rs 394.2 crore (up 18.43% YoY), tourism expenses were at Rs 97.62 crore (down 11.38% YoY) and manufacturing and direct expenses stood at Rs 46.7 crore (up 22.8% YoY) during the period under review.

On segmental front, revenue from Catering was Rs 558.89 crore (up 17.15% YoY), Rail Neer was at Rs 111.47 crore (up 16.19% YoY), Internet Ticketing stood at Rs 329.07 crore ( up 13.45% YoY) and Tourism was at Rs 124.88 crore (down 12.35% YoY) during the quarter.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) are an Indian public sector undertaking that provides ticketing, catering, and tourism services for the Indian Railways.

The scrip fell 0.65% to Rs 918.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News