Z-Tech (India) consolidated net profit rises 130.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Z-Tech (India) rose 130.39% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 50.84% to Rs 16.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.16.2310.7620.7610.693.201.023.191.002.351.02