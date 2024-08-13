GKW standalone net profit declines 46.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.19% to Rs 9.69 crore

Net profit of GKW declined 46.57% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.19% to Rs 9.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.9.699.3033.9554.303.795.203.494.942.264.23