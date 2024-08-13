GKW standalone net profit declines 46.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.19% to Rs 9.69 croreNet profit of GKW declined 46.57% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.19% to Rs 9.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales9.699.30 4 OPM %33.9554.30 -PBDT3.795.20 -27 PBT3.494.94 -29 NP2.264.23 -47
