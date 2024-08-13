Sotac Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 34.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.12% to Rs 25.25 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Sotac Pharmaceuticals rose 34.26% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.12% to Rs 25.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.25.2524.978.759.372.052.111.301.501.451.08